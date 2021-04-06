Tata Motors opens ten new showrooms in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi :

The auto major inaugurated seven sales outlets in Delhi, two in Gurgaon and one in Faridabad as part of the exercise.





With these additions, the company now has a total of 29 outlets will now cater to a larger customer group in the region.





“This expansion drive comes on the back of a robust sales performance as we registered highest ever annual sales in eight years, while posting a growth of 69 per cent in FY21, over FY20," Tata Motors PVBU Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Customer Care Rajan Amba said in a statement.





The company’s ''New Forever'' range of products continue to witness strong acceptance in the market and the addition of new network operations across the country will provide a holistic customer experience – both online and offline, as it caters to their evolving needs, Amba added.