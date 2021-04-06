Zinc futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi :

Zinc prices rose by 0.93 per cent to Rs 221.70 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 2.05, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 221.70 per kg with a business turnover of 2,004 lots.





Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.