Tue, Apr 06, 2021

Aluminium futures rise on spot demand

Published: Apr 06,202101:43 PM by PTI

Aluminium prices rose 0.67 per cent to Rs 180 per kg in the futures trade on Tuesday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.


On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the April delivery gained Rs 1.20, or 0.67 per cent, to Rs 180 per kg in a business turnover of 1,619 lots.

Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

