Legitquest gets Rs 5 crore from Info Edge, Waterbridge ventures

New Delhi :

Legitquest plans to use the funds to expand to team, capabilities and services in five states — Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the start-up firm said in a statement.





“Legitquest will use the funds to expand its team and develop the capabilities of its unique existing feature iDRAF (Issue, Decision, Reasoning, Arguments, Facts of judgements), currently the only 1-click legal insight system in the world which is powered by Artificial Intelligence,” the company said.





Earlier in October 2019, Legitquest had raised seed funding of Rs 3 crore from Info Edge (India) and WaterBridge Ventures.





Founded in 2017 by advocate Karan Kalia, IITian Rohit Shukla and PhD in finance Himanshu Puri, Legitquest is a deep technology data service provider for B2B and enterprise solutions in the legal and regulatory space.





“The company is planning to increase its employee base by 100 per cent in the next six months,” the statement said.