Forex reserves fall by USD 2.986 bn to USD 579.285 bn

New Delhi :

In the reporting week ended March 26, 2021, the fall in reserves was on account of a decrease in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves. FCA declined by $3.226 billion to $537.953 billion, as per weekly data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. The gold reserves increased by $276 million to $34.907 billion in the reporting week, the RBI data showed.





The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $9 million to $1.49 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF declined by $27 million to $4.935 billion in the reporting week, according to the data.