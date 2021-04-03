ANG Lifesciences buys Mansa Print and Publishers

New Delhi :

Located at Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Mansa Print & Publishers Ltd is engaged in printing and packaging business covering manufacturing of packaging products including cartons, corrugated boxes and aluminium foil. In addition to this, it has a separate stationery division with high-tech machinery giving good business opportunity, ANG Lifesciences India (ALI) said in a regulatory filing.





While it did not disclose the value of the acquisition, ALI said it “acquired above infrastructure at a very economical cost under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Plan.”





Explaining the reasons for the acquisition, ALI said, “it is a strategic backward integration move for the company since it is expanding at a fast pace in the pharma segment. The packaging cost in formulation segment is almost 15-20 per cent of the cost of product.”





It will be helpful for the company to optimise costs and ensure timely availability of packaging products for formulation business, the filing added.





“The acquisition holds a good potential for growth and profitability in the Baddi region, being a pharma hub,” it said.





Moreover, the plant of ALI comprises excellent manufacturing set up with the best of the machinery infrastructure, it said adding the company would also be able to leverage fully automated excellent infrastructure for stationery products in the market.