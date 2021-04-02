Piaggio opens pre-booking of Aprilia SXR 125

Mumbai :

Last December, the Italian premium scooter maker launched Aprilia SXR 160 in the country.





"Our distinguished consumers now have the opportunity to pre-book this latest offering, Aprilia SXR 125, offering to Maxify lives, with the new Aprilia experience," said Diego Graffi, chairman and managing director, Piaggio India.





Aprilia SXR 160 was the first scooter designed in Italy for India with the new Aprilia design philosophy has received great appreciation from Indian market, he said, adding that "to continue to offer even more excitement with Aprilia SXR, we are now gearing up for the launch of SXR 125".





The Aprilia SXR 125 is equipped with a high performance 125 CC BSVI, three valve fuel injection clean emission engine technology, the company said.





It hosts other features such as wrap around LED headlights, LED tail lights, full digital cluster, Bluetooth mobile connectivity option, longer, bigger and comfortable seating, adjustable rear suspension, disc brake with CBS and signature Aprilia graphics.ong others, said the release.





Designed in Italy for India, the SXR 125 will deliver a great combination of style, performance and extraordinary comfortable riding experience, coupled with great ergonomics, to the customers, it added.