Pandemic-hit India server market crashes by 11.2 pc in Q4 2020

The x86 server market contribution grew to 92.9 per cent in terms of revenue, a growth of 4.8 percentage points over same quarter last year.





Dell Technologies emerged as the top vendor in the India x86 server market with a revenue share of 29.6 per cent and revenue of $73.1 million.





HPE came at second spot with a revenue share of 19.5 per cent and a revenue of $48.2 million. At the third spot was Lenovo with market share of 10.9 per cent and revenue of $27.0 million.





Cisco came in fourth, accounting for a revenue share of 9.1 per cent with $22.6 million in revenue.





"For 2021, we expect the server market demand to grow across hyperscalers, local data center players, telecommunication companies, banking and financial institutions, and manufacturing firms. Government pipeline looks promising and can expect spend in H2 2021," said Harshal Udatewar, Market Analyst, Server, IDC India.





The highest contribution in the x86 market mainly came from the professional services, telecommunications, and manufacturing verticals, the report said.





At the processor-brand level, AMD witnessed YoY revenue growth of 4.7 percentage points, claiming a revenue share of 8.4 per cent at the end of Q4 2020.





The non-x86 server market declined YoY by 47.1 per cent to reach $18.9 million in revenue in Q4 2020. IBM continued to dominate the market.