Royal Enfield sales at 66,058 units in March

New Delhi :

The company had reported sales of 35,814 units in the same month last year.





Domestic sales last month stood at 60,173 units, while the same stood at 32,630 units in March 2020.





Exports rose to 5,885 units last month from 3,184 units in March 2020.





For the 2020-21 fiscal, the company reported total sales of 6,12,350 units, down 12 per cent from 6,95,959 units in 2019-20.