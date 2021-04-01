ED attaches assets in Cairn India crude oil theft case of Rajasthan

New Delhi :

A provisional attachment order has been issued by the central probe agency against eight accused, identified as Bhoor Singh Rajpurohit, Pancharam, Sreejith R, Rewtaram, Piraram, Mehraram, Sataram Dudi and Omprakash Bishnoi.





"The attached assets include an agricultural land measuring about 20 bighas, two plots and a residential building located at Barmer valued at Rs 34,77,302 and an amount of Rs 22,52,957 held in four bank accounts of these men," the ED said in a statement.





The total value of the attachment is Rs 57.30 lakh.





The agency claimed its probe found that "Bhoor Singh Rajpurohit and Gautam Rajpurohit stole large quantity of crude oil of Cairn India Ltd., which was being transported through tankers".





"Both of them, in connivance with tanker owners, drivers, helpers and several other persons, posted at loading and unloading site of Cairn India, stole the crude oil.





"This crude oil was further being sold to different buyers by generating bills in the name of firms like Fly Infratech and Bhanwariya and Brothers," the agency alleged.





These persons had generated proceeds of crime, part of which was distributed amongst the persons who were associated in this crime while the rest was ploughed into creating movable and immovable properties, it alleged.





The agency filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against the accused after taking congnisance of at least four FIRs and charge sheets filed by the Rajasthan Police against them in this case.





The ED till now has attached assets worth a total Rs 3.33 crore spread across Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala in this case, and has also filed a charge sheet against Bhoor Singh Rajpurohit and Gautam Rajpurohit.