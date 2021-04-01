Fintech Co uses fee financing to reform education in TN

Chennai :

Financepeer, which aims to reduce the financial gap in the education sector by financing the fee of the students at zero per cent interest and zero cost EMI, is leading the change and bringing the education reform in the country by developing economic models for social impact.





The event was attended by NCERT Director Hrushikesh Senapati, University of Madras VC S Gowri, DOT School of Design CEO Ramanath and other stakeholders of education fraternity in India to explore opportunities, facilitate collaboration through continuous interaction, engagement and knowledge sharing for a better future.





SunitGajbhiye, CBO & Co-Founder, Financepeer and Naveesh Reddy, COO and co-founder, Financepeer laid emphasis on the accessibility of quality education to bottom of the pyramid which comprises lower income groups through digitisation. He said, “we are on the verge of witnessing a major reform in the education system and this decade will be a testimony to a major shift in the learning methodology.”





It is equally important to improve the financial literacy among people that can facilitate dealing with finances and financial institutions more accessible. It can take away the stigma and fear around dealing with money, he added. Talking about the strategy to empower the students through the Financepeer model, Vivek





Anand Oberoi, Chief Strategic Officer, Financepeer said, “We will be providing free ERPs for theschools along with facilitating the students with zero cost EMI and free insurance.”





He also announced Financepeer is ready with Rs 12,000 cr deployable funds in TN and rest of India for education fees.