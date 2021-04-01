SpiceJet introduces ‘zero change fee’

New Delhi :

This offer will be applicable to all bookings done between March 27 and April 4 for travel period between March 27 and June 30, said the airline’s release.





“The offer thus aims to extend significant flexibility and cost savings to all its passengers in these unprecedented times...Fare difference will be applicable for flight changes and shall be payable by the customer,” it noted.This new offering allows passengers to modify tickets with one-time waiver of the charges.





It also ntered into a MoU with Avenue Capital Group, New York for financing, acquisition and sale and lease-back of new planes. The Group is specialist in the field of aircraft leasing and have identified the new planes to be ordered by SpiceJet as a unique opportunity for investment.