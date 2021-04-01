Hitachi to buy GlobalLogic for USD 9.6 bn

Tokyo :

Hitachi said the acquisition will help the company expand digital operations in a number of businesses, including IT, energy, industry and mobility.





It will accelerate the advanced digital transformation of social infrastructure such as rail, energy, and healthcare at a global scale, the company said.





The transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals and expected to be completed by the end of July 2021.





By the acquisition, Hitachi expects the addition of GlobalLogic’s advanced digital engineering capabilities, and its solid client base including major techn companies, to strengthen the digital portfolio of ‘Lumada.’