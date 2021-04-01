SBI raises USD 1 bn loan via JBIC to help COVID-hit Japanese auto cos

Mumbai :

In October 2020, SBI had signed an agreement to raise a loan of $1 billion and the latest borrowing takes the total quantum of loans raised from JBIC to $2 billion, SBI said in a statement.





The loan is in the form of refinance against the funding support provided to the manufacturers, suppliers and dealers of Japanese automobiles in India, whose business activities are recovering from reduced sales due to COVID-19, it said.





It is intended to promote smooth flow of funds for the whole range of business operations of Japanese automobile manufacturers in India, the statement said.





JBIC is a policy-based financial institution, wholly-owned by the Japanese government, with the objective of contributing to the sound development of Japan, the international economy and society, it said.





“At a time when people are preferring personal mode of transport, this collaboration between SBI and JBIC will help the bank in extending loan facility to entire supply chain of Japanese automobile industry including suppliers, dealers and ultimately to the end users,” SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara said. A slew of Japanese companies dominating the Indian auto sector, include Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar and Honda.





The financing will assist in ‘Make in India’ initiative as well, the statement said.