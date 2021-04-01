ITC Windsor world’s 1st LEED zero carbon hotel

New Delhi :

LEED Zero encourages a holistic approach for buildings and places, which will contribute to a regenerative future. ITC Hotels’ decade strong ‘Responsible Luxury’ initiative seeks to adopt the highest standards of planet positive experiences in its operations.





ITC Windsor is powered by its own wind turbine generators and uses innovative energy efficient technologies such as an electrical boiler, induction burners and other renewable energy.





Nakul Anand, ED, ITC stated “The ITC Hotels growth story is a story about sustainability. We strongly believe that any effort to save the planet ultimately equals to saving ourselves. Elevating the role of buildings in mitigating climate-related risks and halting resource depletion is critical in achieving a sustainable and regenerative future for all.





“At USGBC, we believe net zero is a powerful target that will move the entire industry forward. It influences the rest of the industry to aim even higher and achieving LEED Zero certification demonstrates these goals are attainable,” said its President and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam.





“Given the climate-related risks we are facing and the central role buildings play in climate mitigation, ITC Windsor’s LEED Zero certification for carbon demonstrates visionary leadership as it contributes toward a regenerative future and represents a commitment to making the world a better place,” he added.