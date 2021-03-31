Tata stocks up as pledge released

New Delhi :

Tata Sons have released the pledge on March 25 and March 26 in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Motors and Tata Consumer Products.





These Tata Group companies informed the exchange that Tata Sons has released some pledged shares last week.





TCS' promoter Tata Sons released a pledge on 6.7 crore shares which is 1.81 per cent equity. In Tata Motors, the promoter released 2.36 crore pledged equity shares or 0.7 per cent equity.





Tata Sons released the pledge on 1.77 crore shares or 0.56 per cent equity of Tata Power.





Tata Sons releases pledge on 75.6 lakh shares or 0.63 per cent equity in Tata Steel as well.





Tata Consumer Products also informed the exchange that the promoter has released the pledge shares on 48.39 lakh shares or 0.53 per cent equity.





Tata Motors was up today by 2.5 per cent at Rs 304, TCS was up more than 1 per cent at Rs 3190, Tata Steel was up 1.6 per cent at Rs 813, Tata Power was up 0.8 per cent at Rs 104 and Tata Consumer was up by 1.2 per cent at Rs 636 on NSE on Wednesday.