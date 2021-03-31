Alstom bags big contract from MMRDA

Mumbai :

The contract includes designing, manufacturing, supply, testing and commissioning of 234 metro cars, besides training of personnel, it said.





The 35.3-kilometre-long metro line is an elevated corridor, with 32 stations, which will provide interconnectivity for many links.





It has successfully delivered Metro trains for Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi; and is now executing the Mumbai Metro Line-3 project. Alstom has six industrial sites across Bihar (Madhepura), AP (SriCity), TN (Coimbatore), Gujarat (Savli and Maneja) and West Bengal (Kolkata).