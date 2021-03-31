Wed, Mar 31, 2021

Alstom bags big contract from MMRDA

Published: Mar 31,202101:05 AM

French mobility company Alstom has bagged the EUR 220 million (Rs 1,854 crore) contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the manufacturing of 234 metro cars for Line 4 and 4A, a release said.

The contract includes designing, manufacturing, supply, testing and commissioning of 234 metro cars, besides training of personnel, it said.

The 35.3-kilometre-long metro line is an elevated corridor, with 32 stations, which will provide interconnectivity for many links.

It has successfully delivered Metro trains for Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi; and is now executing the Mumbai Metro Line-3 project. Alstom has six industrial sites across Bihar (Madhepura), AP (SriCity), TN (Coimbatore), Gujarat (Savli and Maneja) and West Bengal (Kolkata).
