Alstom bags big contract from MMRDA

French mobility company Alstom has bagged the EUR 220 million (Rs 1,854 crore) contract from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the manufacturing of 234 metro cars for Line 4 and 4A, a release said.
Mumbai:
The contract includes designing, manufacturing, supply, testing and commissioning of 234 metro cars, besides training of personnel, it said.
The 35.3-kilometre-long metro line is an elevated corridor, with 32 stations, which will provide interconnectivity for many links.
It has successfully delivered Metro trains for Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Kochi; and is now executing the Mumbai Metro Line-3 project. Alstom has six industrial sites across Bihar (Madhepura), AP (SriCity), TN (Coimbatore), Gujarat (Savli and Maneja) and West Bengal (Kolkata).
