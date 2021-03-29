New Abu Dhabi plant to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Dubai :

A new pharmaceutical plant in Abu Dhabi will start making a COVID-19 vaccine from Chinese pharmaceutical giant Sinopharm later this year under a joint venture between Sinopharm and Abu Dhabi-based technology company Group 42 (G42).





The vaccine will be called Hayat-Vax when manufactured in the United Arab Emirates but is the same BiBP inactivated vaccine that has been administered in the UAE since it was approved by authorities in December.