Over 4 crore old vehicles on Indian roads, Karnataka leads

New Delhi :

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has digitised the data of such vehicles throughout the country, excluding Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Lakshadweep as their records were not available.





A proposal to levy green tax has already been sent to the states. The digitised vehicle records are as per the centralised Vahan database that excludes “Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Lakshadweep”, the ministry said. UP occupies the second spot with 56.54 lakh vehicles, of which 24.55 lakh are older than 20 years.





Delhi is at the third place in terms of old and polluting vehicles at 49.93 lakh, of which 35.11 lakh are older than 20 years. The digitisation of vehicle numbers revealed Kerala has 34.64 lakh such vehicles, followed by 33.43 lakh in Tamil Nadu, 25.38 lakh in Punjab and 22.69 lakh in West Bengal.





Maharashtra, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Haryana have these in the range of 17.58 lakh and 12.29 lakh.