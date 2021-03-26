Gold Declines Rs 147, Silver Jumps Rs 1,036

New Delhi :

Gold in the national capital declined by Rs 147 to Rs 44,081 per 10 gram on Friday amid rupee appreciation and overnight selling in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.





In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,228 per 10 gram.





In contrast, silver rose by Rs 1,036 to Rs 64,276 per kilogram from Rs 63,240 per kilogram in the previous trade.





The rupee appreciated by 14 paise to 72.48 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday.





In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,726 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.14 per ounce.





"Gold prices witnessed selling on stronger dollar," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.