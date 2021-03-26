Moneyboxx raises USD 3 mn via lenders

Moneyboxx Finance that provides small-ticket loans in Tier-II and III towns on Thursday said it has raised Rs 25 crore in debt from a slew of lenders, including NBFCs and a small finance bank since January 2021, which will be towards impact funding, among others.
New Delhi:
The BSE-listed company also plans to raise over Rs 200 crore in 2021-22 with a mix of debt and equity financing
As many as nine new lenders including AU Small Finance Bank, Hinduja Finance, Ambit Finance, UCInclusive Credit, Profectus Capital, Capri Global and others have reposed faith in Moneyboxx Finance by providing debt support to the firm, it said.
It plans to use the proceeds to support its disbursement target in this fiscal, it added.
