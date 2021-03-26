Edu start-up Masai School gets USD 5 mn funding led by Omidyar

Bangalore :

The Bengaluru-based career-focused skill building school said other investors who joined in are the existing investors -- Unitus Ventures, India Quotient and AngelList India. This new round of funding comes less than a year after Masai School raised its pre-series-A round in August 2020, led by Unitus Ventures, the career-focused alternative education startup said.





The fund will be used to introduce new learning tracks, thereby moving closer to a full-fledged higher education alternative, it said.





Masai began operations in June 2019 and leverages the income share agreement model to create an outcome-oriented learning approach.





Prateek Shukla, Co-founder and chief executive, said with the latest funding the startup will launch new programmes in user interface and user experience designing, product management and data analytics in addition to strengthening the existing offerings of full stack web and android development. Masai’s vision is to help youth launch their careers in a field of their choice irrespective of what background they come from, he said.





This is more so because of the millions who graduate annually, only a small percentage are actually employable leaving the industry, he added.