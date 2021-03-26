Mercury rise can hit factory revenues: Researchers

New Delhi :

The aggregate effects are large enough to significantly reduce the output of the manufacturing sector. By using several high-frequency microdata sets of worker output and a nationally representative dataset of more than 58,000 factories across India, researchers have found plants produce about 2 pc less revenue for every one-degree rise in annual temperature.





The greatest declines occurred in labour-intensive plants. “The effect of high temperatures on lower crop yields has been previously established,” said Anant Sudarshan, South Asia Director of the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago.





Sudarshan co-authored this study with E Somanathan of Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi, Rohini Somanathan of Delhi School of Economics, and Meenu Tewari of University of North Carolina in the US.