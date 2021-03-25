Uber joins hands with ScriptDrop for prescription delivery

San Francisco :

The service lets pharmacies offer prescription deliveries for patients. The tool can integrate with whatever organisational software the pharmacies normally use to keep track of prescriptions, The Verge reported.





"Being able to combine ScriptDrop's integrated interface with Uber's technology means that pharmacies of all sizes will be better equipped to improve prescription adherence and serve the most vulnerable of their communities," Amanda Epp, ScriptDrop CEO, said in a statement.





The Covid-19 pandemic fueled a rise in mail-order and courier-based drug deliveries, as people avoided in-person trips to the pharmacy.





This is Uber's second foray into prescription delivery. It partnered with NimbleRx to deliver drugs in Seattle and Dallas in August 2020, the report said.





The company then expanded that service to Austin, Houston, and New York City. The company has other health care functions, including a tool that lets doctors or other providers book rides for patients to and from appointments, it added.





Recently, the ride-hailing major partnered with the volunteer based organisation Robin Hood Army (RHA) to provide free rides worth Rs 50 lakh to its 'Senior Patrol programme'.





Through this partnership, Uber will provide free rides to the vulnerable elderly to and from vaccine centres to receive their doses across 53 Indian cities, where both Uber and RHA operate.