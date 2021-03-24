Wed, Mar 24, 2021

Refined soya oil futures fall on low demand

Refined soya oil prices on Wednesday fell Rs 10.6 to Rs 1,281.5 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators reduced holdings amid subdued demand in spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for delivery in April declined by Rs 10.6 or 0.82 per cent, to Rs 1,281.5 per 10 kg in 49,190 lots.

Refined soya oil contracts for May traded lower by Rs 11.3, or 0.88 per cent, at Rs 1,268 per 10 kg in 17,545 lots.

Market analysts said cutting down of positions by participants against ample stocks mainly influenced refined soya oil prices.

