Omega Healthcare acquires medical coding, registry firm

Through this acquisition, Omega Healthcare will be able to expand both its global delivery model and its clinical services portfolio. himagine’s US delivery capabilities strengthen Omega’s ability to support clients with a more integrated end to end solution.





This acquisition is part of Omega’s growth strategy, supported by the company’s investors, Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking and Everstone Group. “This is a natural extension of our ongoing efforts to provide clients with RCM solutions and enhanced clinical capabilities which are now driven by Value-Based Payment models,” said Gopi Natarajan, CEO, Omega Healthcare.





“Joining forces with himagine equips us with key new clinical abilities, a truly global delivery model with larger stateside resources, and a bigger pool of talent for serving client needs,” said Anurag Mehta, President of Omega Healthcare.

The transaction expands the service capabilities and geographical footprint of both companies, enhancing the ability to service clients globally.