Microsoft in talks to buy Discord for over USD10 billion

Microsoft declined to comment, while Discord did not immediately respond to Reuters request.





Discord, which is valued at around $7 billion as of last December, is a platform on which users coordinate group activities such as games, discussions and even virtual parties.

Discord has reached out to potential buyers and Microsoft is one of them, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. One person said it was more likely to go public than sell itself. Earlier in the day, it was also reported that Discord was exploring a sale and it was in final talks with a party.