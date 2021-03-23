Germany's BSH Hausgerate to make refrigerators in Chennai

Chennai :

"We believe in the growth in India. In addition to washing machines, refrigerators will be made in India," COO Silke Maurer said in reply to a question raised by IANS at its global press meet.





Maurer said due to Covid-19, the group had to slow down the refrigerator production plans in India. She also said that there are no plans to shift any product lines from other locations to India.





The German company's Indian subsidiary BSH Household Appliances Manufacturing Pvt Ltd makes front and top load washing machines and mixer grinders at its plant near here.





The company also imports and markets in India products like dishwashers, washer dryers, refrigerators, cooking ranges and others.





According to an official, the refrigerator production line has started making the products. The products are being tested and once the green signal is obtained, full-fledged production will begin.





Announcing the group's financial results for 2020, CEO Carla Kriwet said the company closed 2020 with a turnover of 13.9 billion euros up from 13.2 billion euros logged in 2019.





BSH also grew in India and Africa, and plans to substantially expand its business in the emerging markets.





She said the group will be focusing more on digital business and also on the business of renting refrigerators and washing machines.





Last year, the online business grew by 25 per cent globally while it was 40 per cent in China.





Kriwet added that the group will focus on circular economy - repair, refurbishment and reuse.