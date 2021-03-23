Tue, Mar 23, 2021

Zinc futures down on muted demand

Mar 23,202103:21 PM by PTI

Zinc prices on Tuesday fell 1.04 per cent to Rs 219.15 per kg in futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for March delivery traded lower by Rs 2.30, or 1.04 per cent, to Rs 219.15 per kg in 1,606 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices here.

