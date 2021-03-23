Nissan to hike vehicle prices from April

New Delhi :

The company would hike prices across all available models for Nissan and Datsun, effective from April 1, 2021, the company said in a statement.





"There has been continuous escalation in auto component prices, and we have tried to absorb this escalation over the last few months.





“We are now constrained to increase our prices across all Nissan and Datsun models, the increase varies from variant to variant, while still offering the best value proposition to its discerning Indian customers," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said.





The company did not share model-wise price increase details.





Nissan sells models like Magnite and Kicks in the country. The automaker also sells redi-GO and GO under its Datsun brand.





On Monday, Maruti Suzuki had announced to substantially hike vehicle prices from April in order to offset an increase in raw material cost.