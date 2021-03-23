Adani Ports shares climb nearly 5 pc

New Delhi :

The stock jumped 4.67 per cent to Rs 755.35 on BSE.





On NSE, it rose by 4.58 per cent to Rs 755.





Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is acquiring the 58.1 per cent stake held by DVS Raju and family in Gangavaram Port Limited (GPL), the company said in a statement.





The acquisition is valued at Rs 3,604 crore.





APSEZ had announced acquisition of Warburg Pincus'' 31.5 per cent stake in GPL on March 3, 2021, and together with this acquisition, APSEZ would have 89.6 per cent stake in GPL.





GPL is located in the northern part of Andhra Pradesh next to Vizag Port.