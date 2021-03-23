Havells to sustain momentum in fans biz

New Delhi :

The firm, which has already attained pre-COVID levels and reported growth in sales of fans in third quarter, expects to continue the growth momentum, said Havells India President- Electrical Consumer Durables, RS Negi.





Havells is betting on the premium category fans, which are Rs 3,000 and above and are nearly 8-10 per cent of the market share.





The company has geared up new launches in the segment to harness the sales potential of premium fans, which are largely driven by the replacement market.





“We saw strong growth during the third quarter for our fan business. As we get into the summer season, we expect this momentum to continue,” said Negi.





Summer is an important season for the fan industry, which accounts for around 45 per cent of the sales, he added.





Havells on Monday launched India’s first ceiling fan that comes equipped with a 3-stage air purifier which filters PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants. The new launch, ‘Stealth Puro Air,’ is targeted at people seeking a healthy lifestyle and superior comfort. It is priced at Rs 15,000.





Havells has also introduced a personal lifestyle fan, which purifies air with its carbon filters.