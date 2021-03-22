Paytm payment gateway registers over 750 mn monthly transactions

New Delhi :

The company said that payment instruments issued by Paytm Payments Bank, including Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI, have contributed about 60 per cent to the total transactions registered on the gateway. Paytm PostPaid and EMI services which were launched last year have continued to gain popularity with users and are registering 25 per cent month-on-month growth, the company said in a statement.





''We are the leading providers of payment gateway services and take pride in enabling millions of businesses to automate and centralise their payment processes. Our systems have the capacity to manage up to 2,500 transactions per second which ensure stability when our enterprise merchants see spikes during special events and sales,'' Paytm senior vice president Praveen Sharma said.





According to the latest RedSeer report on digital payments in India, Paytm Gateway is the fastest growing payment gateway with over 42 per cent market share, the statement said.