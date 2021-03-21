Voltas eyes double-digit growth in AC biz

New Delhi :

The company attained the pre-Covid sales numbers during the festival season last year and expects to continue with the positive momentum this summer.





Voltas is also witnessing an increase in sales in smaller towns. Its present AC sales between the metros and non-metros are in the ratio of 55:45, but the company is expecting this number to be reversed in the future.





When asked about growth, Voltas MD-CEO Pradeep Bakshi said “We expect a strong double digit industry growth this summer.”





“We were back to pre-COVID numbers during the festival season,” he added.