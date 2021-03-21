Tanishq Introduces 'Pay From Home' Service In Poll-bound States

Kolkata :

Jewellery major Tanishq on Saturday introduced 'pay from home' service in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and West Bengal to provide a convenient shopping experience to its customers, amid strict monitoring of cash movement by the authorities in the run-up to the assembly elections, an official said on Saturday.





The company expects that buyers will not defer their purchases with the availability of the cash collection facility at their residences, and this will help retain sales growth momentum, he said.





''This facility is an extension of various measures initiated for customers' convenience in the unlock period,'' Tanishq, VP (category, marketing & retail) Arun Narayan said.





It will enable customers to complete the payment process in cash or through any electronic mode from the comfort of their homes during the election period, he said.





The Election Commission has been keeping a strict vigil on the movement of cash and seized crores of unaccounted money in the poll-bound states.





The new service is being piloted in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and West Bengal where elections will be held, Narayan said.





These states are among the key markets for the Tata group company, he said, adding that Assam is the only poll-bound state where the service has not been launched.





The company's future-first consumer initiatives included video calling to retail stores, virtual jewellery 'Try On' powered by chat and appointment-based shopping.





For a transaction of Rs 2 lakh and above, KYC disclosure is mandatory.





''Maximum cash collection can be Rs 1.99 lakh from a customer's home as we are unable to execute PAN verification at one's doorstep,'' he told PTI.





Meanwhile, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) chairman Colin Shah, at an ICC event, said there is a need for faster adoption of the digital medium.





He said that the GJEPC has tied up with e-commerce giants- Amazon and eBay to boost exports.





Gem & Jewellery Skill Council of India (GJSCI) said that it has partnered with IIT Bombay and launched a centre of excellence for artificial intelligence and data science excellence.