EPFO net new enrolments grows 27.79 pc to 13.36 lakh in Jan

New Delhi :

"The provisional payroll data of EPFO published on 20th March, 2021, highlights a growing trend of subscriber base with the addition of 13.36 lakh net subscribers during the month of January 2021," a labour ministry statement said. It stated that the data reflects growth of 24 per cent for the month of January 2021 over December 2020. "Year-on-year comparison of payroll data indicates an increase of 27.79 per cent in net subscribers’ as compared to the corresponding period last year (January 2020), indicating return to the pre-Covid levels of subscriber growth for EPFO," the ministry stated.





Despite COVID-19 pandemic, the EPFO added around 62.49 lakh subscribers during the first ten months of 2020-21, the data showed.





During 2019-20, the number of net new subscribers rose to 78.58 lakh as compared to 61.12 lakh in the preceding fiscal, the data showed.