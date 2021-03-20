Stelis USD195 mn fund closure ups its valuation to USD350 mn

Bangalore :

Stelis Biopharma has successfully concluded its series B and Series C fund raise for a cumulative amount of $195 million, Strides Pharma Science said in a regulatory filing.





Strides Pharma Science with the current capital raise, Stelis is now well positioned to pursue its growth initiatives and scale its business model to deliver promising returns in the coming years.





Strides said it will demerge and list its biopharma business under Stelis on a standalone basis enabling significant value unlocking for Strides shareholders.





Strides said Stelis as part of its series B issue will raise $70 million from existing investors at the current pre-money valuation of $155 million through partly paid shares.





It has raised an additional $125 mn via series C funding round including a primary infusion of $85 million in the company and a secondary placement of $40 million for GMS Holdings, our existing shareholder. This funding round led by TPG Growth followed by other long-term investors namely, Route One, Think Investments and the Mankekar Family, Stride said, adding that the post money valuation for the business pegged at $350 million.