Gaganyaan banks on city-based developer’s checkout software

Chennai :

The handing over ceremony took place on Wednesday at Data Patterns Siruseri facility to K Xavier Raja, Deputy Director HSFC in the presence of S Unnikrishnan Nair (HSFC Director), R Hutton (Project Director) and Sudhir Shukla (Divn Head).





This checkout system is used to carry out health checks of all cable harness assemblies used in the Gaganyaan Crew Module. The health checks of wiring harnesses such as high voltage insulation, continuity, isolation, current carrying capacity and other electrical parameters play a vital role in the safety of the Crew Module.





Data Patterns with 3 decades of association with DoS (ISRO) has supplied the 14,000 point count down checkout system for the second launch pad, upgraded the launch vehicle tracking radars, supplied the X-Band and C-Band weather radars.





Almost all the electronics of the launch vehicle are checked out using Data Patterns’ indigenous test system solutions.