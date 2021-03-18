Video-sharing app TikTok mulls introducing group chat feature this year: Report

Bangalore :

Group messaging is part of owner ByteDance’s plan to develop TikTok into more of a “social interactions app”, one of the sources said. The feature has been part of the Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin, since 2019.





The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. A group chat function would help TikTok keep users on the app longer. TikTok, which is particularly popular with teenagers and young adults, has also been expanding its livestreaming and e-commerce offerings and group chats would enable influencers to more easily connect with fans.





ByteDance had internal discussions last year about introducing the feature but put many updates on hold after the app came under fire, a second person said.