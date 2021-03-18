Gati-KWE plans to invest Rs 100 cr in infra, tech development next fiscal

Mumbai :

The company, which is a part of the Allcargo Logistics, also launched an advanced air freight solution for pharma, electronics and auto ancillaries segments.





The Gati-KWE has also earmarked a budget of Rs 100 crore for infrastructure and technology development in FY21-22, the company said in a release.





“We have an aggressive expansion plan, targeting robust growth of 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) by FY22 with the air freight business contributing a healthy double digit to the topline. ,” said Bala Aghoramurthy, Deputy MD, Gati-KWE