Gati-KWE plans to invest Rs 100 cr in infra, tech development next fiscal

Express logistics company Gati-KWE plans to invest Rs 100 crore in infrastructure and technology development next fiscal as it aims to clock 30 per cent year-on-year growth by FY22 driven by air freight business.
Mumbai:
The company, which is a part of the Allcargo Logistics, also launched an advanced air freight solution for pharma, electronics and auto ancillaries segments.
The Gati-KWE has also earmarked a budget of Rs 100 crore for infrastructure and technology development in FY21-22, the company said in a release.
“We have an aggressive expansion plan, targeting robust growth of 30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) by FY22 with the air freight business contributing a healthy double digit to the topline. ,” said Bala Aghoramurthy, Deputy MD, Gati-KWE
