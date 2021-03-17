Indra Nooyi’s memoir offers women solutions on balancing work and home

Chennai :

The memoirs, titled ‘My Life in Full,’ will hit the stands on September 28. Published by Hachette India, it offers insight and a call-to-action from Nooyi on how a society can really blend work and family – and advance women – in the 21st century.





“As I wrote My Life in Full, I saw how my own story relates to our evolving global economy and how it may inform our progress on better integrating work and family in the years ahead. I hope this book inspires business leaders, policymakers and all women and men passionate about easing the work-and-family burden to come together and create change,” said the 65-year-old Nooyi, who was the CEO of PepsiCo from 2006-2018.





Born in Chennai, the graduate from Madras Christian College studied management at IIM Calcutta before moving to Yale University in the US for a master’s degree. In the book, she shares the events that have shaped her life and her vision of how they relate to our world now.