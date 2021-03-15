Urban Company to onboard over 20,000 service professionals this year

New Delhi :

Currently, it has over 40,000 gig workers on its platform, of which over 35,000 are present in India. Of the total base of gig workers on the platform in India, over one-third are women working as beauticians and massage therapists, Urban Company co-founder Varun Khaitan said.





“We have accelerated our pace of onboarding more service professionals in line with our 2021 business growth plan...We plan to onboard more than 50 per cent gig workers on our platform in line with our 2021 strategy,” he added.





It has onboarded 10,000 AC technicians ahead of summer season. It has begun operations in cities like Coimbatore and Kochi.