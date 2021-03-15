AC makers to hike prices to offset rising input costs

New Delhi :

Leading players such as - Voltas, Daikin, LG, Panasonic, Haier, Blue Star and Samsung - are expecting a high double-digit growth, as they are betting on pent-up demand, sweltering summer and continuance of work from home, which will create demand for additional cooling products.





This season, makers have introduced health and hygiene features in their range of ACs, claiming to protect their customers from the virus amid the pandemic.