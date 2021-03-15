NTT India eyes data centres biz, to invest USD 1.5 bn in 3 yrs

Mumbai :

NTT in India was created on January 1, 2021, by merging the three businesses -NTT India, NTT Communications India, and NTT-Netmagic under the leadership of Sharad Sanghi as the chief executive, following an announcement to this effect in last November. NTT had also announced a $2-billion capex to drive the data centres, networks and solar projects in the country over the next three years. Before the new role, Sanghi was chief executive of Global Data Centres and Cloud Infrastructure India, known more as NTT-Netmagic.





“Our focus will be the data centre space. We’re launching six more data centre parks over the next three years. Of them, currently three parks are under construction in Mumbai; and one each will be come up in Chennai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. This will see us investing almost $1.5 bn of the committed $2 bn capex over the next three years, and will double our capacity to over 2.5 mn sft from 1.5 mn sft now,” Sanghi said.