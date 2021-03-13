Investors bullish on gold funds, invest Rs 491 cr in Feb

Mumbai :

This came following a net investment of Rs 625 crore in January and Rs 431 crore in December. Prior to this, gold ETFs had seen an outflow of Rs 141 crore in November, Association of Mutual Funds in India data showed. Continuing flows in gold ETFs further indicate increased acceptance of these efficient forms of owning gold. “With gold prices having corrected by 9 per cent in 2021, gold investors are showing maturity and further adding gold on corrections... The Rs 625 crore net inflows in the first month of the year,” Chirag Mehta, senior fund manager, at Quantum Mutual Fund said.





According to him, Indian investors seem to be taking advantage of the lower domestic prices caused due to a combination of falling international gold prices, appreciating rupee and reduction in custom duty.





He, further, said investors are allocating to the strategic asset at lower levels given that the macroeconomic backdrop of low interest rates, monetary expansion, debt accumulation and higher inflation looks conducive for the asset class over the medium to long term despite some near term weakness.





“We expect this trend to continue as investors appreciate the risk-reducing, return-enhancing role gold plays in an investment portfolio and maintain their gold allocations at 10-15 per cent,” Mehta said.