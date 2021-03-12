Market turns red, Sensex down 600 points

Mumbai :

On an intra-day basis, it has traversed over 1,200 points from the day's high of 51,821.84 points and the low of 50,587.62 points.

Around 2.20 p.m., Sensex was trading at 50,680.19, lower by 599.32 points or 1.17 per cent from its previous close of 51,279.51 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,966.60, lower by 208.20 points 1.37 per cent from its previous close.

Heavy selling was witnessed in auto, banking and metal stocks.