Aluminium futures ease on low demand

Aluminium prices on Wednesday softened by 0.49 per cent to Rs 171.55 per kg in futures trade, as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot market.
New Delhi:
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for March delivery eased by 85 paise, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 171.55 per kg in a business turnover of 1,061 lots.
Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.
Conversations