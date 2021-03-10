Wed, Mar 10, 2021

Aluminium futures ease on low demand

Published: Mar 10,202103:29 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Aluminium prices on Wednesday softened by 0.49 per cent to Rs 171.55 per kg in futures trade, as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot market.

File photo
File photo
New Delhi:
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for March delivery eased by 85 paise, or 0.49 per cent, to Rs 171.55 per kg in a business turnover of 1,061 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market weighed on aluminium prices in futures trade.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations