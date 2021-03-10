Gold gains Rs 112, silver jumps Rs 126

New Delhi :

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 44,174 per 10 gram.





Silver also gained Rs 126 to Rs 66,236 per kg, from Rs 66,110 per kg in the previous trade.





In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,711 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.78 per ounce.





HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded marginally down at COMEX (New York-based commodities exchange). The rally in equity indices and firm dollar may limit upside in precious metals for the day."