Rs 1.06L cr GST backlog to states cleared

New Delhi :

Out of this, an amount of Rs 2,103.95 crore has been released to 7 states and an amount of Rs 0.05 crore has been released to the Union Territory of Puducherry.





Till now, 96 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and UTs with Legislative Assemblies. Out of this, an amount of Rs 97,242.03 crore has been released to the states and an amount of Rs 8,861.97 crore has been released to the 3 UTs with Legislative Assemblies.





Government had set up a special borrowing window in October, 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Centre on behalf of the states and UTs. 19 rounds of borrowings have been completed so far starting from October 23, 2020.





Under the special window, the Government of India has been borrowing in government stock with tenure of 3 years and 5 years. The borrowing made under each tenure is equally divided among all the states as per their GST compensation shortfall.





With this release, the proportionate pending GST shortfall with respect to borrowing under 5 years tenor has been concluded for 23 states and three UTs with Legislature. This week’s release was the 19th instalment of such funds provided to the states.