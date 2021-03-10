India Inc may see rise in payrolls in Q2: Survey

New Delhi :

According to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey by ManpowerGroup India, hiring is rebounding in Q2 2021 with a net employment outlook of 9 per cent.





“India remains resilient in the job market recovery post the pandemic. The new budget announced also seems to provide the right impetus to opportunities in job creation especially in the public infrastructure, healthcare and BFSI,” said Sandeep Gulati, Group MD, ManpowerGroup India.





Gulati, however, noted “in all probability, the impact of the government spending on employment will be seen in Q3 and Q4, 2021 when the rubber meets the road.”





The strongest hiring pace is recorded in the large-sized organisations followed by medium-sized ones with a seasonally adjusted outlook of 10 per cent, which is an improvement of 3 percentage points as compared to the last quarter, the survey of 2,375 employers across India showed.